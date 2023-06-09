Which institution holds the most shares in Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is 4.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.80 and a high of $52.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $39.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.53% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 5.1% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.86, the stock is 1.96% and -2.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 0.58% off its SMA200. TENB registered -23.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$112.31.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.35%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $4.59B and $712.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.30. Profit margin for the company is -13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.40% and -24.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.79M, and float is at 110.76M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zecher Linda Kay, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zecher Linda Kay sold 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $40.56 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4046.0 shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Vicks Raymond Jr. (Director) sold a total of 1,496 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $38.72 per share for $57925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4245.0 shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Yoran Amit (President, CEO and Chairman) disposed off 5,708 shares at an average price of $37.54 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 225,178 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).