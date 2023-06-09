Which institution holds the most shares in Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) is -8.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $31.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRKA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -76.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -76.0% lower than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.64, the stock is -38.38% and -48.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -5.38% at the moment leaves the stock -60.46% off its SMA200. TRKA registered -91.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.86.

The stock witnessed a -44.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.30%, and is -30.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.44% over the week and 15.11% over the month.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $43.64M and $332.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.16% and -91.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Troika Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.00% this year

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.53M, and float is at 15.26M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Coates Peter, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Coates Peter bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 18 at a price of $0.80 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.59 million shares.

Troika Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that Coates Peter (10% Owner) bought a total of 9,082 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $0.93 per share for $8491.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.09 million shares of the TRKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Coates Peter (10% Owner) acquired 75,513 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $71420.0. The insider now directly holds 10,082,628 shares of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA).