Which Institutions Own Shares In Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) is 0.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.98 and a high of $22.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.63% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is 2.12% and 0.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -4.85% off its SMA200. BNL registered -24.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.89.

The stock witnessed a 0.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $432.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.26 and Fwd P/E is 21.06. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.28% and -28.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.13M, and float is at 160.76M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Albano Ryan M, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Albano Ryan M bought 6,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $16.74 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Moragne John David (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,982 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $16.72 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the BNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Fennell Kevin (EVP & CFO) acquired 3,250 shares at an average price of $16.45 for $53462.0. The insider now directly holds 59,556 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL).

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -3.68% down over the past 12 months and Equinix Inc. (EQIX) that is 8.50% higher over the same period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -26.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.