Which Institutions Own Shares In Calix Inc. (CALX)?

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is -25.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.59 and a high of $77.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CALX stock was last observed hovering at around $50.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $77.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.12% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -4.47% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.19, the stock is 10.84% and 7.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock -10.89% off its SMA200. CALX registered 32.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.12.

The stock witnessed a 19.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.39%, and is 8.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Calix Inc. (CALX) has around 1426 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $932.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 83.51 and Fwd P/E is 32.42. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.04% and -33.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Calix Inc. (CALX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Calix Inc. (CALX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Calix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.10% this year

Calix Inc. (CALX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.04M, and float is at 57.23M with Short Float at 3.37%.

Calix Inc. (CALX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Calix Inc. (CALX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Collins John Matthew, the company’s Chief Commercial Ops Officer. SEC filings show that Collins John Matthew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $44.10 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Calix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Collins John Matthew (Chief Commercial Ops Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $54.48 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CALX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Collins John Matthew (EVP, Commercial Operations) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $70.65 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Calix Inc. (CALX).

Calix Inc. (CALX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DZS Inc. (DZSI) that is trading -81.79% down over the past 12 months and Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) that is -2.69% lower over the same period. ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) is -52.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.