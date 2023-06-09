Which Institutions Own Shares In Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)?

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is -17.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.84 and a high of $51.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $24.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.26% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 75.52% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.48, the stock is -0.53% and 2.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -18.99% off its SMA200. SAVA registered -15.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.19%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.33.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.25%, and is 8.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 76.88% and -52.55% from its 52-week high.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.80% this year

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.74M, and float is at 39.45M with Short Float at 25.76%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Barry Richard, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Barry Richard bought 77,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $25.76 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Barry Richard (Director) bought a total of 11,565 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $26.13 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the SAVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Barry Richard (Director) acquired 36,159 shares at an average price of $23.79 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 186,159 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA).