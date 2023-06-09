Which Institutions Own Shares In Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)?

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) is 14.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.44 and a high of $242.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $132.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92%.

Currently trading at $131.99, the stock is 13.01% and 9.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -9.82% off its SMA200. GTLS registered -31.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.51.

The stock witnessed a 5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.33%, and is 18.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has around 5178 employees, a market worth around $5.18B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 110.73 and Fwd P/E is 12.37. Distance from 52-week low is 30.12% and -45.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Analyst Forecasts

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.94M, and float is at 35.52M with Short Float at 18.61%.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vinci Gerald F, the company’s VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc. SEC filings show that Vinci Gerald F bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $119.28 per share for a total of $35784.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 300.0 shares.

Chart Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Harty Linda S (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $105.01 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6067.0 shares of the GTLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Evanko Jillian C. (President and CEO) acquired 2,375 shares at an average price of $104.29 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 104,228 shares of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS).

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is 5.40% higher over the past 12 months. Graco Inc. (GGG) is 29.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.