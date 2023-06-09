Which Institutions Own Shares In Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN)?

Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) is -5.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.38 and a high of $41.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWEN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.86% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.16, the stock is 0.05% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -8.54% off its SMA200. CWEN registered -18.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.61.

The stock witnessed a -1.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.21%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.72. Distance from 52-week low is 6.27% and -27.83% from its 52-week high.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clearway Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.72M, and float is at 81.43M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TotalEnergies SE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $31.15 per share for a total of $2.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Clearway Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Global Infrastructure Investor (Director) bought a total of 71,980 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $31.15 per share for $2.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CWEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Sotos Christopher S (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $35.23 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 266,704 shares of Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN).

Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -6.12% down over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is -18.11% lower over the same period. The Southern Company (SO) is -6.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.