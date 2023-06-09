Which Institutions Own Shares In Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)?

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.39 and a high of $17.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $13.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.03, the stock is 7.85% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.79 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -6.10% off its SMA200. DX registered -25.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.65%.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.99%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $636.99M and $100.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 93.26. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.78% and -29.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynex Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.82M, and float is at 45.45M with Short Float at 6.15%.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COLLIGAN ROBERT S, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that COLLIGAN ROBERT S bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $12.16 per share for a total of $97280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40416.0 shares.

Dynex Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that BOSTON BYRON L (CEO and Co-CIO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $11.61 per share for $29025.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the DX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, BOSTON BYRON L (CEO and Co-CIO) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $10.92 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 400,134 shares of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX).