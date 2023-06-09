Which Institutions Own Shares In Elme Communities (ELME)?

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) is -9.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $24.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ELME stock was last observed hovering at around $16.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 10.28% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.15, the stock is 2.77% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -10.95% off its SMA200. ELME registered -33.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.07.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.48%, and is 7.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Elme Communities (ELME) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $217.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 179.44. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.03% and -33.92% from its 52-week high.

Elme Communities (ELME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elme Communities (ELME) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elme Communities is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year

Elme Communities (ELME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.65M, and float is at 86.48M with Short Float at 1.76%.

Elme Communities (ELME) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Elme Communities (ELME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times.

Elme Communities (ELME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -10.64% down over the past 12 months and American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) that is -39.95% lower over the same period.