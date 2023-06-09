Which Institutions Own Shares In Equifax Inc. (EFX)?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is 15.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.98 and a high of $234.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EFX stock was last observed hovering at around $221.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.12% off its average median price target of $226.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.47% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -39.89% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $223.82, the stock is 6.75% and 9.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 14.09% off its SMA200. EFX registered 11.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.99.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.50%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $26.80B and $5.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.04 and Fwd P/E is 24.69. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.32% and -4.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equifax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.60M, and float is at 121.93M with Short Float at 3.54%.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Equifax Inc. (EFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griggs James M, the company’s SVP & Corp Controller. SEC filings show that Griggs James M sold 250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $210.00 per share for a total of $52500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4709.0 shares.

Equifax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Griggs James M (SVP & Corp Controller) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $209.55 per share for $52389.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4959.0 shares of the EFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, GAMBLE JOHN W JR (EVP, CFO & COO) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $207.03 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 46,508 shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX).

Equifax Inc. (EFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) that is trading 10.94% up over the past 12 months and Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is 15.15% higher over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is 12.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.