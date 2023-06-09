Which Institutions Own Shares In Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)?

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) is -51.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $31.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRGT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 87.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -14.05% and -33.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -72.41% off its SMA200. FRGT registered -93.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.86.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -37.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.86%, and is -9.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.33% over the week and 13.27% over the month.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $3.64M and $13.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.65% and -96.48% from its 52-week high.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 78.10% this year

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.27M, and float is at 2.73M with Short Float at 6.01%.