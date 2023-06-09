Which Institutions Own Shares In Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) is -56.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.12% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -6.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is -0.52% and 10.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -52.28% off its SMA200. FULC registered -60.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.79.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.02%, and is 10.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $184.89M and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.33% and -78.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.60%).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.80% this year

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.72M, and float is at 48.86M with Short Float at 8.07%.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tourangeau Greg, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Tourangeau Greg sold 210 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $695.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15992.0 shares.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,923,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $13.00 per share for $25.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.61 million shares of the FULC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Gould Robert J (Interim President & CEO) disposed off 6,766 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 499,864 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC).

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -27.56% lower over the past 12 months. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -69.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.