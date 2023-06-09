Which Institutions Own Shares In Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)?

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is -11.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.02 and a high of $57.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HWC stock was last observed hovering at around $43.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.77% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.29% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.76, the stock is 16.33% and 17.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.62 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -7.39% off its SMA200. HWC registered -14.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.05%.

The stock witnessed a 28.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.11%, and is 11.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has around 3627 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 8.15. Profit margin for the company is 40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.85% and -24.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.60% this year

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.02M, and float is at 84.90M with Short Float at 3.15%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANE HARRY MERRITT III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANE HARRY MERRITT III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $32.85 per share for a total of $65710.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Hancock Whitney Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 26 that Teofilo Joan Cahill (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 26 and was made at $36.29 per share for $3629.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12835.0 shares of the HWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Perez Sonia (Director) acquired 2,737 shares at an average price of $36.54 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 4,665 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -4.54% down over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -23.31% lower over the same period. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -15.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.