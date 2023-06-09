Which Institutions Own Shares In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW)?

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KW) is 8.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.97 and a high of $21.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KW stock was last observed hovering at around $16.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.84% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.13, the stock is 11.39% and 8.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 3.75% off its SMA200. KW registered -19.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.86.

The stock witnessed a 17.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.39%, and is 11.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) has around 228 employees, a market worth around $2.27B and $547.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.38. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.62% and -18.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.10%).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.10% this year

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.95M, and float is at 117.16M with Short Float at 4.72%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh sold 23,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $16.09 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23934.0 shares.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that ZAX STANLEY R (Director) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $18.15 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the KW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, RICKS MARY (PRESIDENT) disposed off 62,357 shares at an average price of $19.05 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,031,929 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW).

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) that is trading -20.40% down over the past 12 months. American Realty Investors Inc. (ARL) is 13.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.