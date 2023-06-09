Which Institutions Own Shares In Terex Corporation (TEX)?

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is 30.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.64 and a high of $60.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEX stock was last observed hovering at around $56.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52%.

Currently trading at $55.67, the stock is 14.15% and 18.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 26.16% off its SMA200. TEX registered 48.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.01.

The stock witnessed a 17.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.35%, and is 16.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Terex Corporation (TEX) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $4.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.71 and Fwd P/E is 9.20. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.97% and -8.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

Terex Corporation (TEX) Analyst Forecasts

Terex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year

Terex Corporation (TEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.70M, and float is at 65.25M with Short Float at 6.57%.

Terex Corporation (TEX) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Terex Corporation (TEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEESTER SIMON, the company’s President – Genie. SEC filings show that MEESTER SIMON sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $50.44 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55907.0 shares.

Terex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that GARRISON JOHN L JR (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) sold a total of 8,907 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $60.00 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the TEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, GARRISON JOHN L JR (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) disposed off 10,832 shares at an average price of $60.02 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 445,187 shares of Terex Corporation (TEX).

Terex Corporation (TEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is trading -13.17% down over the past 12 months and Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is -10.28% lower over the same period. Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is -29.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.