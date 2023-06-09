Who are the Institutional Holders in Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)?

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) is -19.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is 7.13% and 8.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -30.15% off its SMA200. AMPS registered -29.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.55.

The stock witnessed a 15.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.53%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.94% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $833.33M and $111.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.52. Distance from 52-week low is 28.68% and -64.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 833.30% this year

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.62M, and float is at 67.65M with Short Float at 6.98%.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GSO Altus Holdings LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GSO Altus Holdings LP bought 224,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $5.53 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.01 million shares.

Altus Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that GSO Altus Holdings LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $5.17 per share for $77548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.79 million shares of the AMPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Felton Gregg J (CO-FOUNDER CO-CEO CO-PRESIDENT) acquired 22,500 shares at an average price of $4.49 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 11,882,103 shares of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS).