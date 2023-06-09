Who are the Institutional Holders in Arhaus Inc. (ARHS)?

Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) is -12.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.23 and a high of $15.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARHS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.36% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 5.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.49, the stock is 11.88% and 8.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 5.47% at the moment leaves the stock -10.63% off its SMA200. ARHS registered 46.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.27.

The stock witnessed a -0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.09%, and is 24.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) has around 1990 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.71% and -44.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (52.90%).

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arhaus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 534.70% this year

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.07M, and float is at 50.77M with Short Float at 7.95%.

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Doody Alton F III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Doody Alton F III bought 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $8.84 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35000.0 shares.

Arhaus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that VELTRI KATHY E (Chief Retail Officer) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $8.74 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the ARHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Chi Lisa (Chief Merchandising Officer) acquired 10,613 shares at an average price of $8.53 for $90563.0. The insider now directly holds 66,153 shares of Arhaus Inc. (ARHS).

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -13.64% down over the past 12 months and Wayfair Inc. (W) that is -3.23% lower over the same period.