Who are the Institutional Holders in HUYA Inc. (HUYA)?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -15.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $3.34, the stock is 4.44% and 3.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -2.18% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -26.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.84.

The stock witnessed a 8.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.66%, and is 10.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 1521 employees, a market worth around $753.70M and $1.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.11. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.66% and -48.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.80% this year

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.04M, and float is at 86.99M with Short Float at 3.03%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 4.26% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 4.64% higher over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 35.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.