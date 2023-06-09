Who are the Institutional Holders in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is 72.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $21.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTH stock was last observed hovering at around $21.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.58% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -28.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.60, the stock is 3.25% and 10.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 37.24% off its SMA200. LTH registered 37.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.59.

The stock witnessed a 4.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.28%, and is 7.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $3.81B and $1.82B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.05. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.43% and -5.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 99.70% this year

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 194.19M, and float is at 166.25M with Short Float at 5.73%.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T, the company’s member of a group that is 10%. SEC filings show that TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T bought 11 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $15.68 per share for a total of $172.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.2 million shares.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Weaver Erik (SVP & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 1,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $18.54 per share for $18577.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71369.0 shares of the LTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T (member of a group that is 10%) acquired 116 shares at an average price of $17.73 for $2057.0. The insider now directly holds 5,203,570 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH).

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) that is trading -7.59% down over the past 12 months and Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) that is -33.87% lower over the same period. F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) is -86.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.