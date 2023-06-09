Who are the Institutional Holders in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.58 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEP stock was last observed hovering at around $62.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $78.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.88% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -5.18% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.11, the stock is 4.32% and 5.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock -10.45% off its SMA200. NEP registered -18.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.58.

The stock witnessed a 1.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.80%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 16.76 and Fwd P/E is 34.06. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.35% and -26.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 217.40% this year

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.30M, and float is at 81.33M with Short Float at 5.21%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kind Peter H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kind Peter H bought 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $56.89 per share for a total of $99558.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32340.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) that is 5.45% higher over the past 12 months.