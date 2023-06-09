Who are the Institutional Holders in Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) is -25.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.34 and a high of $34.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSFE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $15.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.06% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 24.45% higher than the price target low of $13.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.35, the stock is -7.53% and -24.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock -39.44% off its SMA200. PSFE registered -68.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.34.

The stock witnessed a -27.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.78%, and is 8.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $605.37M and $1.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.32. Profit margin for the company is -45.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.81% and -69.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.60%).

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.00% this year

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.95M, and float is at 43.95M with Short Float at 3.75%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Paysafe Limited (PSFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 8.20% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -19.59% lower over the same period. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is -27.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.