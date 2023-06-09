Who are the Institutional Holders in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is -16.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.69 and a high of $29.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 31.23% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.32, the stock is 1.86% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 2.40% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. SNDX registered 25.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.83.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.14%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 45.13% and -28.60% from its 52-week high.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.70% this year

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.44M, and float is at 57.43M with Short Float at 11.12%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morrison Briggs, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Morrison Briggs sold 52,855 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $21.41 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17836.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that Morrison Briggs (Director) sold a total of 52,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $19.53 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17836.0 shares of the SNDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Morrison Briggs (President, Head of R&D) disposed off 52,854 shares at an average price of $22.53 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 17,836 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 212.81% higher over the past 12 months.