Who are the Institutional Holders in Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)?

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) is -50.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTCF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.67% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -15.29% and -49.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock -75.87% off its SMA200. TTCF registered -91.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -53.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.80.

The stock witnessed a -57.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.63%, and is 9.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 13.11% over the month.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has around 940 employees, a market worth around $51.12M and $222.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.94% and -92.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.80%).

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tattooed Chef Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.80% this year

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.25M, and float is at 48.56M with Short Float at 27.04%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.