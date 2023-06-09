Who are the Institutional Holders in TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)?

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) is 2.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $1.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 10.71% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.98 million and changing 12.33% at the moment leaves the stock -11.28% off its SMA200. TMC registered -47.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.93%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.10.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.57%, and is 13.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 53.87% and -51.16% from its 52-week high.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 272.03M, and float is at 167.16M with Short Float at 3.21%.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Sullivan Anthony, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that O’Sullivan Anthony sold 60,660 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $47533.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

TMC the metals company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Stone Gregory (Chief Ocean Scientist) sold a total of 52,031 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $0.76 per share for $39502.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the TMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, O’Sullivan Anthony (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 85,170 shares at an average price of $0.72 for $61382.0. The insider now directly holds 573,437 shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC).