Who are the Institutional Holders in Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT)?

Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) is -9.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.26 and a high of $25.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIRT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $18.48, the stock is 3.44% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -9.02% off its SMA200. VIRT registered -23.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.28.

The stock witnessed a 5.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.72%, and is 4.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) has around 993 employees, a market worth around $2.97B and $2.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.04 and Fwd P/E is 6.81. Distance from 52-week low is 13.65% and -28.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.50% this year

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.80M, and float is at 94.47M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cifu Douglas A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Cifu Douglas A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $16.85 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Virtu Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Fairclough Brett (Co-President & Co-COO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $19.39 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37005.0 shares of the VIRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Minieri Joanne (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $22.63 for $90512.0. The insider now directly holds 16,187 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT).

Virtu Financial Inc. (VIRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -18.46% down over the past 12 months and Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) that is -3.22% lower over the same period. BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) is 49.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.