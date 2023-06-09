Who is the Top Investor In Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is -0.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVXL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.07% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.24, the stock is -0.03% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -6.05% off its SMA200. AVXL registered 3.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.26%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.36.

The stock witnessed a 1.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.55%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -39.37% from its 52-week high.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.30M, and float is at 75.61M with Short Float at 21.03%.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading 33.91% up over the past 12 months and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) that is -18.35% lower over the same period. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is -72.54% down on the 1-year trading charts.