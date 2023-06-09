Who is the Top Investor In GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is -2.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $8.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $3.83, the stock is -1.64% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -5.20% at the moment leaves the stock -10.33% off its SMA200. GRWG registered -26.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.39.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.52%, and is 3.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $222.87M and $253.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.27% and -55.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.20%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.10% this year

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.03M, and float is at 57.49M with Short Float at 7.00%.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) that is -26.49% lower over the past 12 months.