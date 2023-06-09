Who is the Top Investor In Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX)?

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) is -76.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $26.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.32% off the consensus price target high of $119.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 88.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is -57.02% and -72.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 7.99% at the moment leaves the stock -82.73% off its SMA200. KPRX registered -94.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.99%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.01.

The stock witnessed a -67.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.85%, and is -51.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.43% and -96.91% from its 52-week high.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.86M, and float is at 1.01M with Short Float at 9.13%.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.