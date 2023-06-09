Who is the Top Investor In McKesson Corporation (MCK)?

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 3.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $298.69 and a high of $401.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $384.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.6% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.73% off the consensus price target high of $491.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.2% higher than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $389.22, the stock is -0.87% and 3.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 5.93% off its SMA200. MCK registered 21.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.98.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.85%, and is -0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $52.65B and $276.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.53 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.31% and -3.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McKesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.70% this year

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.90M, and float is at 135.45M with Short Float at 1.35%.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rodgers Thomas L, the company’s EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO. SEC filings show that Rodgers Thomas L sold 645 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $395.70 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2544.0 shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,938 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $391.25 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, Vitalone Britt J. (EVP & CFO) disposed off 13,330 shares at an average price of $373.28 for $4.98 million. The insider now directly holds 14,028 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 1.02% up over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is -1.38% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -25.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.