Who is the Top Investor In Qudian Inc. (QD)?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is 89.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $2.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 33.63% and 42.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 7.74% at the moment leaves the stock 68.62% off its SMA200. QD registered 120.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.19.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 41.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.59%, and is 31.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 215 employees, a market worth around $384.81M and $81.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.28% and -16.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.50% this year

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 239.63M, and float is at 159.79M with Short Float at 0.67%.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading -1.07% down over the past 12 months and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) that is -45.68% lower over the same period. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is 12.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.