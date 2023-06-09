Who is the Top Investor In Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is -27.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $33.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $16.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.63% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.03, the stock is -3.40% and -19.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -32.01% off its SMA200. RVLV registered -50.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a -9.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.18%, and is 5.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.71 and Fwd P/E is 18.88. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.22% and -52.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.37M, and float is at 40.48M with Short Float at 27.62%.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV): Who are the competitors?

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -39.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.