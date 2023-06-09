Who is the Top Investor In RPT Realty (RPT)?

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is 3.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.28 and a high of $11.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -15.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.40, the stock is 12.07% and 12.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock 7.42% off its SMA200. RPT registered -12.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.67.

The stock witnessed a 15.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.97%, and is 12.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

RPT Realty (RPT) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $856.13M and $213.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.53. Distance from 52-week low is 42.86% and -11.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

RPT Realty (RPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPT Realty (RPT) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPT Realty is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.70% this year

RPT Realty (RPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.57M, and float is at 83.77M with Short Float at 1.73%.

RPT Realty (RPT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at RPT Realty (RPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times.