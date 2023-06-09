Who is the Top Investor In Stagwell Inc. (STGW)?

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) is 24.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $9.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STGW stock was last observed hovering at around $7.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.57% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.76, the stock is 26.08% and 22.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.67% off its SMA200. STGW registered 2.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.58.

The stock witnessed a 40.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.95%, and is 22.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $1.93B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 119.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.48. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.67% and -15.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stagwell Inc. (STGW) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stagwell Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 525.50% this year

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.20M, and float is at 113.35M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Stagwell Inc. (STGW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McElligott Peter, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that McElligott Peter bought 2,425 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $5.67 per share for a total of $13762.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Stagwell Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that DIMAGGIO VINCENZO (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $5.69 per share for $28450.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the STGW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, AlpInvest GA Secondary C.V. (Former 10% holder) disposed off 23,328,154 shares at an average price of $6.43 for $150.0 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Stagwell Inc. (STGW).

Stagwell Inc. (STGW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading 26.10% up over the past 12 months. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 30.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.