Who is the Top Investor In Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) is 9.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.47 and a high of $79.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TW stock was last observed hovering at around $69.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.67% higher than the price target low of $72.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.80, the stock is 0.73% and -1.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 5.97% off its SMA200. TW registered 2.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.33.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.20%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has around 1091 employees, a market worth around $14.48B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.26 and Fwd P/E is 29.17. Distance from 52-week low is 37.56% and -11.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.50% this year

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.10M, and float is at 114.58M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERNS STEVEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERNS STEVEN sold 394 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $74.50 per share for a total of $29353.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 731.0 shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that Furber Sara (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $73.52 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62691.0 shares of the TW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, Olesky Lee (Director) disposed off 44,082 shares at an average price of $79.13 for $3.49 million. The insider now directly holds 234,357 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW).