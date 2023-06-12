AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is -34.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.49 and a high of $2555.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKD stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $6.56, the stock is -0.02% and -3.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -73.65% off its SMA200. HKD registered a loss of -63.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.58.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.53%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $204.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.53. Distance from 52-week low is 1.08% and -99.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 179.79M, and float is at 23.32M with Short Float at 11.47%.