Analysts suggest FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) could spike 19.56% in a year

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is -7.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.32 and a high of $43.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FE stock was last observed hovering at around $38.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.56% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.0% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.61, the stock is 1.64% and -1.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.96 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -2.78% off its SMA200. FE registered -6.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.23.

The stock witnessed a -2.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.37%, and is 2.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has around 12335 employees, a market worth around $22.31B and $12.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.00 and Fwd P/E is 14.48. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.31% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstEnergy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.70% this year.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 572.00M, and float is at 571.40M with Short Float at 1.89%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -5.63% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -4.52% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -34.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.