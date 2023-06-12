Analysts suggest Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) could spike 35.13% in a year

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -6.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $4.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.13% off the consensus price target high of $5.38 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.43% higher than the price target low of $3.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is 1.73% and -5.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 4.59% off its SMA200. FSM registered -2.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.22.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.75%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.51. Distance from 52-week low is 70.24% and -16.90% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 290.88M, and float is at 286.84M with Short Float at 1.29%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) that is -8.74% lower over the past 12 months.