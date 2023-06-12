Analysts suggest StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) could spike 87.24% in a year

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is 34.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $67.39 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.24% off the consensus price target high of $99.53 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 70.67% higher than the price target low of $43.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.70, the stock is -4.16% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 21.54% off its SMA200. STNE registered 6.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.68.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.64%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 16685 employees, a market worth around $4.00B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4233.33 and Fwd P/E is 2.79. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.39% and -13.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.75M, and float is at 247.37M with Short Float at 7.01%.