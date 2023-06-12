Are we looking at the next big move in ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) is 4.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.25 and a high of $32.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $38.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.83% off the consensus price target high of $53.35 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.73% higher than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.30, the stock is 3.87% and -1.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 2.89% off its SMA200. MT registered -13.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.61.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.83%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $23.29B and $76.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.95 and Fwd P/E is 5.08. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.82% and -15.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcelorMittal S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.60% this year.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 859.00M, and float is at 644.46M with Short Float at 0.85%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -8.06% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 12.08% higher over the same period. Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is -4.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.