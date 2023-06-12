Are we looking at the next big move in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)?

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is -1.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.91 and a high of $111.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $80.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.02% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -0.6% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.48, the stock is -0.51% and -1.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -3.01% off its SMA200. EMN registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.28.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.33%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $9.58B and $10.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.87. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.12% and -27.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Chemical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.90M, and float is at 118.16M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McAlindon Julie A.,the company’sSVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr. SEC filings show that McAlindon Julie A. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $86.89 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2877.0 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 2.68% up over the past 12 months.