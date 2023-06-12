Are we looking at the next big move in Hologic Inc. (HOLX)?

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) is 3.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.78 and a high of $87.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $78.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $77.76, the stock is -2.92% and -5.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 2.24% off its SMA200. HOLX registered 2.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.91.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.10%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has around 6944 employees, a market worth around $19.24B and $4.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.93 and Fwd P/E is 19.00. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.08% and -11.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 247.73M, and float is at 244.05M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hologic Inc. (HOLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mitchell Essex D,the company’sDiv. President, GYN Surgical. SEC filings show that Mitchell Essex D sold 2,390 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $83.73 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7212.0 shares.

Hologic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 9,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $85.28 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14298.0 shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Hellmann Elisabeth A (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 1,649 shares at an average price of $76.40 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 8,545 shares of Hologic Inc. (HOLX).

Hologic Inc. (HOLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -9.74% down over the past 12 months and Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is -11.33% lower over the same period. Medtronic plc (MDT) is -12.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.