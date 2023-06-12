Are we looking at the next big move in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is -0.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.42 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KRG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.04% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -4.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.99, the stock is 4.03% and 3.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 2.94% off its SMA200. KRG registered 3.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.26.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.60%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $4.62B and $814.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 488.14 and Fwd P/E is 272.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.83% and -9.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kite Realty Group Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.10% this year.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 219.23M, and float is at 217.32M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grimes Steven P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Grimes Steven P sold 12,946 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $22.35 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Kite Realty Group Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Grimes Steven P (Director) sold a total of 32,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $22.22 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the KRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Grimes Steven P (Director) disposed off 46,500 shares at an average price of $21.77 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 823,506 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG).