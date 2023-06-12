Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BLDP Stock Is Going Next

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) is -10.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $9.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $4.31, the stock is -1.89% and -6.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -24.04% off its SMA200. BLDP registered -42.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.79.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.37%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has around 1296 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $76.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.43% and -53.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.20% this year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 298.43M, and float is at 251.77M with Short Float at 12.38%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) that is trading -50.54% down over the past 12 months and Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is 8.59% higher over the same period.