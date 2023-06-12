British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -18.66% Change This Year

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is -18.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.64 and a high of $44.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $53.32 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.29% off the consensus price target high of $57.34 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.04% higher than the price target low of $49.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.52, the stock is -1.22% and -6.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -13.72% off its SMA200. BTI registered -26.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.09.

The stock witnessed a -6.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.58%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.07% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has around 50397 employees, a market worth around $71.78B and $34.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.77% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.70% this year.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.25B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.20%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -10.58% down over the past 12 months. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is 7.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.