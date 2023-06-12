CADE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cadence Bank (CADE) Now

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -16.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $29.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.83% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.85% lower than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.64, the stock is 8.59% and 5.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -15.45% off its SMA200. CADE registered -22.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.90%.

The stock witnessed a 12.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.92%, and is 4.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.12 and Fwd P/E is 7.55. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -29.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Cadence Bank (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bank (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.46M, and float is at 154.70M with Short Float at 4.54%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 34 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -4.07% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -15.28% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -5.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.