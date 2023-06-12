Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is 2.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.17 and a high of $83.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CP stock was last observed hovering at around $77.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $117.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.19% off the consensus price target high of $132.22 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 28.25% higher than the price target low of $106.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.44, the stock is -3.70% and -3.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -0.25% off its SMA200. CP registered 2.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.33.

The stock witnessed a -6.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.53%, and is -2.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has around 12935 employees, a market worth around $96.74B and $9.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.14 and Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is 40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.30% and -8.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.70% this year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 930.70M, and float is at 929.94M with Short Float at 1.77%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -10.97% down over the past 12 months and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) that is -0.59% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 1.57% up on the 1-year trading charts.