Check out this: Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is -5.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $23.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $24.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 26.57% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.42, the stock is -1.76% and -10.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock -6.91% off its SMA200. PAAS registered -33.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$120.61.

The stock witnessed a -12.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.90%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $5.68B and $1.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.85. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.07% and -34.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -450.60% this year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 210.68M, and float is at 210.28M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 9.48% up over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -23.53% lower over the same period. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is -34.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.