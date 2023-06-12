Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 20.7% Upside

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) is -3.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.87 and a high of $121.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBRL stock was last observed hovering at around $95.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.0% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.7% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -15.43% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.19, the stock is -11.26% and -14.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -4.20% at the moment leaves the stock -14.29% off its SMA200. CBRL registered -4.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.82.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -7.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.17%, and is -10.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) has around 73000 employees, a market worth around $2.11B and $3.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.55 and Fwd P/E is 13.83. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.38% and -24.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.15M, and float is at 21.78M with Short Float at 10.53%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) that is trading 30.17% up over the past 12 months and Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is 20.32% higher over the same period. Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) is -17.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.