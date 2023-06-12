Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) is -20.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $1.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRKN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -9.25% and 5.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing 6.24% at the moment leaves the stock -35.56% off its SMA200. CRKN registered -87.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $612.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.51.

The stock witnessed a -13.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.10%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.43% over the week and 13.52% over the month.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $7.19M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 199.60% and -88.02% from its 52-week high.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.71M, and float is at 40.69M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.