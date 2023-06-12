Dana Incorporated (DAN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) is -1.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.17 and a high of $19.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.63% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 0.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.89, the stock is 9.49% and 5.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -2.55% off its SMA200. DAN registered -15.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.29.

The stock witnessed a 8.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.69%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) has around 42800 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $10.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.61. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.30% and -22.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dana Incorporated (DAN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dana Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -225.10% this year.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.90M, and float is at 142.60M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Dana Incorporated (DAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aghili Aziz,the company’sEVP &Pres Off-Hwy Technologies. SEC filings show that Aghili Aziz sold 35,205 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $17.75 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3101.0 shares.

Dana Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Kamsickas James Kevin (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $17.78 per share for $7.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the DAN stock.

Dana Incorporated (DAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading 165.48% up over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is 15.52% higher over the same period. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 30.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.